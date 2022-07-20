Advertisement

George J. Rozner Sr., 71, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - George J. Rozner Sr., 71, of N. Rutland St. passed away on Tuesday July 12th, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc. Watertown, NY.

George was born on April 4th, 1951 to Alec and Helen Rozner. After graduating high school, George enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a hydraulic specialist during Vietnam. After returning, George worked as a quality control inspector for the military, and attained a masters degree.

George adored his family and had a love of travel and history. George is survived by his children: Jeremiah Rozner, Leesburg, FL; Joshua (Tina) Rozner, Fulton, NY; and Stacie Rozner, Elbridge, NY.

George is predeceased by his parents.

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

