Giant sundae helps keep Lewis County fairgoers cool

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It was a hot one Wednesday at the Lewis County Fair, but fairgoers found ways to beat the heat.

Some opted to sit in the shade at the grandstand for the Out of Field Tractor Pull while others waited in line for a scoop of a giant 24-gallon ice cream sundae topped with cherries, chocolate, caramel, and whipped cream.

“I enjoy seeing the kids’ faces. I like to see kids drinking milk, eating ice cream as much as possible to support our local farmers,” said Reagan Burker, chairperson, Lewis County Dairy Ambassador Program.

The four-by-four tractor pull will be held Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.