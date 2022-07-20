Grab a slushy and some shade; heat advisories posted

(WWNY) - There are heat advisories posted for a good portion of New York state, including parts of St. Lawrence County.

But it’s going to be super-hot and humid everywhere.

The advisory for northern and southwestern St. Lawrence County starts at noon and ends at 8 p.m. Heat indexes could reach well into the 90s.

Elsewhere in the north country will have highs in the upper 80s and possibly hitting the 90s for some.

Adding to the heat will be plenty of sunshine.

With the heat and all that moisture in the air, there’s a very small risk of a shower or thunderstorm.

It stays warm and muggy overnight. Lows will be around 70s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a 70% chance of off-and-on showers. Highs will be around 80.

It will be sunny with a 20% chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

We return to the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies on Saturday.

There’s a 60% chance of rain on Sunday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

It will be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs around 80.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.