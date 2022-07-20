Hitting the trail - Lewis County’s ice cream trail, that is

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It’s a perfect summer to hit the trails in Lewis County. Not hiking trails, the ice cream trail.

“It’s a great event for all the families in Lewis County to learn all about the dairy industry, and it starts at the Lewis County Fair this year.” Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Michele Ledoux said. “So go to the dairy industry building, have an ice cream, you’ll get your first sticker, and pick up a trail.”

There are several stops from Port Leyden to Harrisville. You just need to mark six of them.

“We really are very proud of our dairy industry in Lewis County,” Ledoux said, “so come on out and have an ice cream cone.”

Whether you like sundaes, single scoops, sprinkles, or shakes... the tasty tourism is a win for dairy farmers, shop owners, and ice cream lovers across the county.

We always talk about drinking milk, but we thought ice cream is one of those things that everybody enjoys,” Ledoux said, “and it’s been very hot this summer, so why not have an ice cream cone or a sundae or a milkshake?”

And the cherry on top? Those who complete the entire trail win a make-your-own-sundae kit from Stewart’s Shops or a free birthday party at Lewis Lanes, which includes -- you guessed it -- ice cream.

