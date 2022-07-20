Hot enough for you? How people are beating the heat

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With temperatures in the high 80s, Wednesday was one of the summer’s hottest and most humid days so far.

That heat did little to dissuade Watertown Farmers Market regulars like Rick Aldrich.

“I’ve got a jug of wine for her, a pepperoni stick for me. We’ll see what happens,” he said.

Amid the searing conditions, people turned to summertime favorites. It made for booming business early in the morning.

“We actually sold out on corn today. Watermelons of course went well on a hot day like today,” said vendor Sam Nicotra.

Still, the heat may have kept some people home from the market. Vendor Yvonne Youngs from Rock and Jam had a theory as to why.

“I think because most people knew how hot it was going to be, they decided to go to the beach, park, or somewhere with water,” she said.

At Southwick Beach State Park, people came out in droves to beat the heat. But for better or worse, it’s giving some of them a taste of home.

“I used to live in Texas so I can handle it but not quite acclimated to 90 degrees yet,” said Heather Gallagher.

Husband and wife Gary and Terry Pochkar are from Albany. It was just another vacation day for them and they say they’re relieved to have been camping by the beach.

“It’s the only place to be. In the shade or by the beach,” said Garry.

“Beach, sunshine, relaxation, reading,” said Terry.

It was a love-hate relationship with the heat Wednesday - a dividing line for another married couple at Southwick Beach.

“I love it. That’s why we come here. Can’t beat it,” said Terry Charlebois.

“I like being in the tent. She likes being out in the sun, and I’m in the shade,” said Bob Charlebois.

From refreshing fruits to a dip in Lake Ontario, people took all kinds of approaches to handle the north country heat.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.