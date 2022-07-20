Advertisement

It’s back to tradition with Lewis County Fair parade

The parade returned to the Lewis County Fair with its first running since 2019.
The parade returned to the Lewis County Fair with its first running since 2019.
By Sandy Torres
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Tradition returned to the Lewis County Fair Tuesday. The fair parade rolled down Bostwick Street for the first time since 2019.

The parade was filled with bands, floats, and candy. People welcome the first parade since the pandemic began.

“It’s great to finally be together again with the family and all that,” Kaiden Steria said.

For many people in the gathered crowd, the parade is one of the biggest events of the year going back decades.

“Fifty years at least,” Timothy Hancock said, “and I started bringing my kid and I got my grandkids with me.”

The parade featured different Lewis County organizations, like the local search and rescue and Lowville Academy marching band.

Hancock says the parade has become a family tradition.

“It’s exciting to see them enjoying it and laughing getting the candy and it’s good time,” he said. “You get to see people you don’t see every year. I get to see my cousin once a year.”

New generations are also looking to keep this tradition alive.

“Like we always plan to at least bring some of our other family members,” Daisy Peters said. “We’ll bring, like, these two.”

Hancock says the parade is just the start to the fair fun.

“We’re going to the truck and tractor pull on Thursday, and probably demolition derby on Saturday,” he said. “I’m not in the rides anymore.”

Lewis County Fair President Matt O’Connor says about 1,000 people came out to this year’s parade.”

