Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Plan ahead for the North Country Festival of Trees

Morning Checkup: Plan ahead for the North Country Festival of Trees
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Believe it or not, it’s time to start thinking about the North Country Festival of Trees.

The festival supports the Samaritan Foundation and children’s programs at the Watertown Family YMCA.

Foundation chair K.I. LaClair and the YMCA’s Shawna Cutuli say they’re looking for sponsors, decorators, and volunteers for this year’s event.

Watch the video for their interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Public viewing of the decorated trees starts December 1. The event returns to the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown this year.

The theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Learn more and sign up to help at samaritanhealth.com/festivaloftrees. You can also call the Samaritan Foundation at 315-785-5745.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Front row, left to right: Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery
Cause of death released for 2 of 3 people killed in weekend crash
Front row going left to right: Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson...
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed hours before his funeral
Gerald Dissottle Jr.
DA: bail reform kept drug suspect with long criminal history out of jail
Mark Tripp and Joshua Jones
Inmates charged with assault after separate jail fights
Ground will be broken this week on Watertown's long-awaiting downtown streetscape project.
Watertown downtown streetscape project set to get underway this week

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Plan ahead for the North Country Festival of Trees
Morning Checkup: Plan ahead for the North Country Festival of Trees
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: Cannabis crashes, vitamin supplements & more salt, please
Tomorrow's Health
WWNY Local doctor to host chronic pain webinar
WWNY Local doctor to host chronic pain webinar