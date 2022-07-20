Morning Checkup: Plan ahead for the North Country Festival of Trees

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Believe it or not, it’s time to start thinking about the North Country Festival of Trees.

The festival supports the Samaritan Foundation and children’s programs at the Watertown Family YMCA.

Foundation chair K.I. LaClair and the YMCA’s Shawna Cutuli say they’re looking for sponsors, decorators, and volunteers for this year’s event.

Watch the video for their interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Public viewing of the decorated trees starts December 1. The event returns to the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown this year.

The theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Learn more and sign up to help at samaritanhealth.com/festivaloftrees. You can also call the Samaritan Foundation at 315-785-5745.

