BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Neil C. Draper, 83, formerly of Black River and West Carthage, NY, passed away at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm on July 19, 2022, where he had been a patient since April.

He was born on May 10, 1939 in the Town of Diana, NY, son of the late James and Zelma (Weeks) Draper. Neil graduated from Carthage High School in 1957 and attended Canton ATC from 1958 until 1960, graduating with a degree in Agriculture.

Neil entered the US Army on March 16, 1962 and he was honorably discharged on May 12, 1965. He continued on to serve in the Army Reserves up until he retired.

In 1965, he began working on Fort Drum and retired as a mechanic in 1993. He then drove truck for Walsh Trucking for ten years and was a greeter at Super Wal-Mart in the Town of LeRay for four years.

He enjoyed gardening, to travel, and watching NASCAR.

Among his survivors are two daughters and a son in law, Michele (Gerald) Johnson, Auburn, NY and Karen Geer, Gouverneur, NY; a step daughter, Samantha (Troy) Schirmer, Black River, NY; 6 grandchildren, Robert Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Sarah Geer, Christopher Johnson, Dylan Geer, and Emily Geer; 2 step grandchildren, Amber Peck and Steven Williams and Ashlie Hall; 2 step great grandchildren, Tanner

and Carson; one brother and a sister in law, Roger (Claudia) Draper, Watertown; a sister and brother in law, Doreen (Cliff) Hebert, Natural Bridge, NY, his first wife, Joanne LaRue, Gouverneur, NY; his last wife, Jane MacCue, West Carthage, NY several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by two brothers, G. Elon and Ronald Draper; a step son, Timothy McBride; and his wife of 25 years, Linda McBride-Draper.

Calling hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23rd at the Bruce Funeral Home, 131 Maple St., Black River. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow in the Felts Mills Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolence may be made at www.brucefh.com

