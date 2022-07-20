North Country Paving president remembered in wake of fatal accident

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements are in place for the funeral of Matthew Bondellio Sr. of Adams Center.

The well-known businessman was killed over the weekend in a driveway paving accident. He was 55 years old.

Bondellio grew up in Watertown and was a former member of the Adams Center Fire Department.

He was president of North Country Paving.

“He was good to his employees, his family, his friends. I know he did work for people complementary to help out individuals. He also did a lot of driveways and parking lots. I guess that in some way his legacy is wherever you drive you probably see something that Matt paved,” said Jeff Graham, a friend and client.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

A funeral mass for Bondellio will be Tuesday, July 26 at St. Anthony’s Church at 11 a.m.

Burial arrangements will be announced at a future date.

