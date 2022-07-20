Police: Watertown man threatened 7-Eleven clerk with knife over can of Twisted Tea

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police say a city man threatened a convenience store clerk with a knife over a can of Twisted Tea.

Police arrested 21-year-old Justin Petterson of 1708 Ohio Street early Wednesday morning.

Officials said Petterson went into the 7-Eleven store at 430 Factory Street shortly before 3 a.m. and got a can of Twisted Tea worth $3.60.

He left $1.60 on the counter and walked out of the store with the item, they said.

According to police, the clerk went outside to stop Petterson, who displayed a knife and threatened the clerk.

Officials said Petterson fled on foot but was stopped by police officers down the street.

He was arrested without incident and charged with:

first-degree robbery

second-degree menacing

fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Petterson was arraigned and given a pretrial probationary release.

