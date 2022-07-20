Police: Watertown man threatened 7-Eleven clerk with knife over can of Twisted Tea
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police say a city man threatened a convenience store clerk with a knife over a can of Twisted Tea.
Police arrested 21-year-old Justin Petterson of 1708 Ohio Street early Wednesday morning.
Officials said Petterson went into the 7-Eleven store at 430 Factory Street shortly before 3 a.m. and got a can of Twisted Tea worth $3.60.
He left $1.60 on the counter and walked out of the store with the item, they said.
According to police, the clerk went outside to stop Petterson, who displayed a knife and threatened the clerk.
Officials said Petterson fled on foot but was stopped by police officers down the street.
He was arrested without incident and charged with:
- first-degree robbery
- second-degree menacing
- fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
Petterson was arraigned and given a pretrial probationary release.
