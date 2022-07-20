Roger W. Buker 79, of Sylvan Beach

Roger W. Buker 79, Sylvan Beach, N.Y. passed away Sunday July 17th, 2022 at St. Luke's Hospital, Utica, N.Y. after a brief illness. (Funeral Home)

SYLVAN BEACH, New York (WWNY) - Roger W. Buker 79, Sylvan Beach, N.Y. passed away Sunday July 17th, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Utica, N.Y. after a brief illness.

Born on November 29, 1942 in Carthage,N.Y., the son of Melvin and Margaurite Buker, he graduated from Copenhagen Central School. Upon graduation in 1960, he entered SUNY at Potsdam and received a bachelor’s degree in teaching. After graduating he started teaching in the Camden Central School District, where he taught for 32 plus years. Roger also volunteered his time to work with remedial kids in reading & math, and taught summer school for many years. Roger was very proud of his career and the relationships he had with his students. He spoke often about some of the accomplishments his former students had attained.

Rogers interests included traveling, coin collecting, watching major league baseball (the N.Y. Mets), genealogy, history and spending time at the family camp in the Adirondacks. He also was an avid hunter and fisherman .

He is survived by a twin brother, Reginald Buker, Clayton, N.Y. and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Melvin & Marguerite, his sister Vivian Sheldon, Lorraine Wiswell and his brother Rex Buker.

A service will take place at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., 320 John Street, Clayton, N.Y. on Tuesday, July 26th at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Herman Cemetery, Herman, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P. O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116. Online condolences may be made to www.cummingsfuneral.com.

