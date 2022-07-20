Stefanik, Tenney split on gay marriage vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - The north country’s current representative in congress voted Tuesday to protect same sex marriage, while the congresswoman who is running to represent part of northern New York voted no.

Republican Elise Stefanik joined with Democrats - and 46 other Republicans - to support the Democrat-backed “Respect For Marriage” Act. Stefanik currently represents all of northern New York.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, the Republican who now represents a congressional district which takes in Utica and Binghamton but who is running to represent a district that will include Watertown and part of Jefferson County starting next year, voted against the measure.

The Democrat-led vote followed the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access. That ruling has raised fears other rights - including gay marriage - could be jeopardized.

Tuesday’s election-year roll call, 267-157, was partly political strategy by Democrats, forcing all House members, Republicans and Democrats, to go on the record. It also reflected the legislative branch pushing back against an aggressive court that has raised questions about revisiting other apparently settled U.S. laws.

House GOP leaders split over the issue, with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Whip Rep. Steve Scalise voting against the marriage rights bill, but the No. 3 Republican, Stefanik, voting in favor.

Tenney said in a statement that the right of same sex couples to marry should be protected, but she does not believe the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe V. Wade endangers that right.

She called the bill an attempt to “score cheap political points.”

“Had we followed the rules and debated this bill openly in committee, Republicans would have made clear that same-sex marriage is already protected in America and not under threat, making this bill completely unnecessary.

“We would have made clear to the American people that the Supreme Court’s jurisprudence has determined and upheld the right to same-sex marriage.”

We reached out to Stefanik’s office for comment, and will update this story when we get it.

While the Respect for Marriage Act easily passed the House with a Democratic majority, it is likely to stall in the evenly split Senate, where most Republicans would probably join a filibuster to block it. It’s one of several bills, including those enshrining abortion access, that Democrats are proposing to confront the court’s conservative majority.

Another bill, guaranteeing access to contraceptive services, is set for a vote later this week.

In a notable silence, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell declined to express his view on the marriage bill, leaving an open question over how strongly his party would fight it, if it should come up for a vote in the upper chamber.

Key Republicans in the House have shifted in recent years on the same-sex marriage issue, including Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who joined those voting in favor on Tuesday.

Said another Republican, Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, in a statement about her yes vote: “If gay couples want to be as happily or miserably married as straight couples, more power to them.”

Polling shows a majority of Americans favor preserving rights to marry, regardless of sex, gender, race or ethnicity, a long-building shift in modern mores toward inclusion.

A Gallup poll in June showed broad and increasing support for same-sex marriage, with 70% of U.S. adults saying they think such unions should be recognized by law as valid.

