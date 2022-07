TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A tractor-trailer fire has shut down a portion of Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur.

The north and southbound lanes are closed between old U.S. Route 11 and County Route 9.

The fire reportedly started at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

7 News will update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.