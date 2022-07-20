Victims Assistance Center raising money through 100 Campaign

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County is looking for 100 supporters (individuals or groups) to each raise $1,000 for the organization.

Development Director Kristin Proven appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the 100 Campaign. Watch her interview above.

She said supporters have raised money over the years by holding their own fundraisers or collecting donations.

The funds raised from the campaign go directly towards services for clients facing sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse.

For more information, contact Proven at kristinp@vacjc.com or 315-755-1434.

