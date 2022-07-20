Watertown to revamp Thompson Park’s master plan

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown is drawing up a new outline for Thompson Park.

For many generations, the park has been a spot to run, splash and have some family fun.

Monday night, the city passed a proposal to revamp the Thompson Park master plan. The project will cost the city $135,000.

Mayor Jeff Smith says since the pandemic the park’s usage has increased whether it’s summer or wintertime.

“Really, it’s a great retreat year-round, we’re looking to improve that and make it better,” he said.

Thompson Park was designed by the Olmsted Brothers.

According to the proposal, the firm on the project will use the Olmsted Brothers’ vision board as a guide to restore historic landscapes in the park.

“There have been a lot of suggestions and it’s interesting, on making improvements up on the park, and we really need something to guide us to how we’re going to make everything fit together,” said City Manager Ken Mix. “It’s important to take into consideration the landscape and the ecology of the park, and do everything so that it’s a benefit to the park.”

Mix says he is meeting with project consultants next week to talk logistics.

Officials say public feedback will be vital for the project.

“There will be a time for that and I think that people need to be aware of that and keep an eye out. They will have an opportunity to bring their ideas,” said Lisa Ruggiero, city council member.

Additions could include a seasonal bandstand, a basketball court, and a disc golf course. Currently, there’s landscape work being done.

“But I think we also need to identify and prioritize what infrastructure needs to be improved in the park, whether it’s sewer, water, paving, whatever it might be,” said Ruggiero.

Mix says there’s no timeline for the Thompson Park renovations, but it’s a step in the right direction.

