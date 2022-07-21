Adam Measheaw, 48, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Adam Measheaw, age 48, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Frary Funeral Home with Deacon Bill O’Brien officiating.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Mr. Measheaw passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Adam is survived by his wife, Nancy Measheaw of Ogdensburg, NY; his mother, Linda Measheaw of Ogdensburg, NY; his children, Adam Measheaw Jr. and his wife, Wanona, of Canton, NY, Shelby Parker and her husband, Elias, of DeKalb, NY, Logan Measheaw of Heuvelton, NY, Jacob Measheaw, Savanah Measheaw, Mason Measheaw, Madison Measheaw, and Samantha Measheaw, all of Ogdensburg, NY; his brothers, Bernard Jr. and his companion, Kate West, of Lisbon, NY, Jay Measheaw of Ogdensburg, NY, and Chris Measheaw and his companion, Terrah Kelly, of Ogdensburg, NY; his sisters, Lynn Measheaw and her companion, George Brooks, of Richville, NY, Helen Middlemiss and her husband, Robert, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Mary Bevins of Ogdensburg, NY; four grandchildren, Aurora, Ember, and Violette Measheaw, and Levi Matthia; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Adam is predeceased by his father, Bernard Measheaw; brothers, Gary Measheaw and Jeffrey Measheaw; his nephews, Jenson Measheaw and Montana Measheaw, and great nephew, Landen Measheaw.

Adam was born on April 22, 1974, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Bernard Measheaw and Linda (Clark) Measheaw. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy High school. Adam married Nancy Perry on April 27, 1991, at the Salvation Army in Ogdensburg, NY. Adam was the backbone of his family and the caretaker of his household.

Adam enjoyed spending time with his brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, wife, and the rest of his family. He was an avid collector with vast interest.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

