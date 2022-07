ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Alice Turnbole Rohde, 105, formerly of Ellisburg and Pulaski, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Sunnyside Care Center in East Syracuse.

A complete obituary with date and time of services will follow.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

