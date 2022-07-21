Check out upcoming events at the Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s always busy at the Clayton Opera House, especially this time of year.

Executive director Julie Garnsey gave us the rundown on three upcoming shows. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Tonight (Thursday) at 7:30 p.m. are the Wicked Divas, who are a pair of Broadway performers who sing Broadway songs. Both were in the musical “Wicked.”

On Saturday, comedian and magician Joe Comet, a Watertown native, will perform a family-friendly show. Tickets for children 18 and under are $5.

On Thursday, July 28, Grammy winner Paula Cole will perform

You can buy tickets and find out more at claytonoperahouse.com. You can also call the box office at 315-686-2200.

