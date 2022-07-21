Advertisement

Edwin J. Stiles, 69, of Natural Bridge

By Submitted by funeral home
Jul. 21, 2022
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Edwin J. Stiles, 69, of the Strong Road, died peacefully suddenly on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY.  

He was born on February 5, 1953, to the late World War II. Vet, POW. George B. & Elsie (Klinger) Stiles.  He attended school in Carthage.  He was raised by Dorwin & Edna Murdock for over 35 years and later by Gary and Sally LaVancha and was a member of the family for 42 years.

He enjoyed volunteering and traveling with the late Gary D. LaVancha where he worked for E.C. Crooks Memorial Corporation engraving monuments. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. He will be missed dearly by his cat, Oliver, whom he fondly referred to as his “baby.”

Edwin is survived by his half-sister, Joanne (Malcolm) Kellogg, Lowville; and his first cousin, John (Karen) Stiles, Pennsylvania, along with several other cousins.

A graveside service will be held for his family and friends in the Vrooman Hills Cemetery in Antwerp, NY.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. Donations in his memory can be sent to the Lundy Funeral Home to help offset his cremation costs or to the Jefferson County SPCA.

Online condolences in his memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

