Engines rev as truck pull draws crowd

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Speed, smoke, and a lot of noise. The 4-by-4 truck pull showcased night two of the Lewis County Fair.

The grandstands were packed at the fairgrounds as seven classes of pickup trucks competed for the furthest pull.

Pullers made their way down the 300-foot track in trucks ranging from street legal rides all the way to the super mods and tuner classes.

Drivers made last-minute tune-ups and got weighed in before taking their turns down the track.

“The instant we pull up the crowd comes to life,” track superintendent Gabriel Sullivan said. “This is a very large event. We draw a super big crowd and this is a big draw for us. Everybody enjoys it, because everybody likes to watch people break trucks.”

The fair continues Thursday with a truck and tractor pull highlighting the night at 7 p.m.

