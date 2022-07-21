Advertisement

Engines rev as truck pull draws crowd

Truck pull at the Lewis County Fair
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Speed, smoke, and a lot of noise. The 4-by-4 truck pull showcased night two of the Lewis County Fair.

The grandstands were packed at the fairgrounds as seven classes of pickup trucks competed for the furthest pull.

Pullers made their way down the 300-foot track in trucks ranging from street legal rides all the way to the super mods and tuner classes.

Drivers made last-minute tune-ups and got weighed in before taking their turns down the track.

“The instant we pull up the crowd comes to life,” track superintendent Gabriel Sullivan said. “This is a very large event. We draw a super big crowd and this is a big draw for us. Everybody enjoys it, because everybody likes to watch people break trucks.”

The fair continues Thursday with a truck and tractor pull highlighting the night at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi-trucks were destroyed by a fire that shut down a portion of Route 11 in the town of...
2 semi-trucks destroyed in fire that temporarily shut down part of Route 11
New York Attorney General Letitia James in Watertown on July 20, 2022.
Attorney General: jeweler scammed soldiers, must pay $$$
Matthew Bondellio Sr.
North Country Paving president remembered in wake of fatal accident
Gerald Dissottle Jr.
DA: bail reform kept drug suspect with long criminal history out of jail
Front row, left to right: Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery
Cause of death released for 2 of 3 people killed in weekend crash

Latest News

Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Sheriff: overturned tractor-trailer will cause traffic delays
File photo of ambulance response.
Pickup crashes into manure truck sending driver to hospital
A one-vehicle crash sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday.
Woman injured after car crashes into pole
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Outer Massey Street in Watertown