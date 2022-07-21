Advertisement

Hot & muggy with showers here & there

Another muggy day
By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WWNY) - It’s another hot and muggy day, although it won’t be as hot as Wednesday.

There will be rain showers on and off with partly sunny breaks in between. Showers could be heavy and winds could get gusty.

Highs will be in the low 80s.

It will be a little cooler overnight than last night. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

It will be in the upper 80s and mostly sunny on Saturday.

There’s a 70% chance of rain on Sunday and thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It will be less humid heading into next week.

There’s a small chance of rain Monday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be sunny and 78 on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs around 80.

