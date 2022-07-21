It’s Community Betterment Weekend in Alexandria Bay
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This weekend is Community Betterment Weekend in Alexandria Bay.
Gabrielle Slate from the Foundation for Community Betterment says events this weekend raise money for various community-based charities.
She visited the 7 News studio along with her son, Harold IV. You can watch their interview in the video above.
There’s a tennis tournament at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 22, at the village tennis courts.
There’s a golf tournament the same day at the village golf course. Tee times are 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
A paddle poker run is from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 23, starting from the Alexandria Bay beach at Scenic Park.
And everyone is invited to a party at the Scenic View Park pavilion after the paddle.
You can find out more at www.communitybetterment.org/alexandriabay.
