It’s Community Betterment Weekend in Alexandria Bay

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This weekend is Community Betterment Weekend in Alexandria Bay.

Gabrielle Slate from the Foundation for Community Betterment says events this weekend raise money for various community-based charities.

She visited the 7 News studio along with her son, Harold IV. You can watch their interview in the video above.

There’s a tennis tournament at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 22, at the village tennis courts.

There’s a golf tournament the same day at the village golf course. Tee times are 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A paddle poker run is from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 23, starting from the Alexandria Bay beach at Scenic Park.

And everyone is invited to a party at the Scenic View Park pavilion after the paddle.

You can find out more at www.communitybetterment.org/alexandriabay.

