Advertisement

It’s Community Betterment Weekend in Alexandria Bay

Community Betterment Weekend in Alexandria Bay
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This weekend is Community Betterment Weekend in Alexandria Bay.

Gabrielle Slate from the Foundation for Community Betterment says events this weekend raise money for various community-based charities.

She visited the 7 News studio along with her son, Harold IV. You can watch their interview in the video above.

There’s a tennis tournament at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 22, at the village tennis courts.

There’s a golf tournament the same day at the village golf course. Tee times are 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A paddle poker run is from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 23, starting from the Alexandria Bay beach at Scenic Park.

And everyone is invited to a party at the Scenic View Park pavilion after the paddle.

You can find out more at www.communitybetterment.org/alexandriabay.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi-trucks were destroyed by a fire that shut down a portion of Route 11 in the town of...
2 semi-trucks destroyed in fire that temporarily shut down part of Route 11
New York Attorney General Letitia James in Watertown on July 20, 2022.
Attorney General: jeweler scammed soldiers, must pay $$$
Matthew Bondellio Sr.
North Country Paving president remembered in wake of fatal accident
Gerald Dissottle Jr.
DA: bail reform kept drug suspect with long criminal history out of jail
Front row, left to right: Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery
Cause of death released for 2 of 3 people killed in weekend crash

Latest News

Clayton Opera House
Check out upcoming events at the Clayton Opera House
The Watertown Rapids are shown here during a game earlier this month.
Rapids down Albany, players honored
This is a still from a video Josh Jones sent us of the 1000 Islands Charity Poker Run.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Summertime fun
Wake Up Weather
Hot & muggy with showers here & there