Jackie Jean Henry, 34, of Richville

Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jackie Jean Henry, 34, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 23rd from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 2:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with Rev. Michael Tomford officiating and burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Fine.

Jackie was born in Batavia on June 8, 1988, the daughter of Jackson L. “Jack” and Joyce Jean (Davis) Gray.

She married James R. Henry on June 12, 2010 in South Edwards.

Jackie had worked in Canton at United Helpers, McDonald’s, Kunoco, and had delivered for Door Dash. She enjoyed caring for people and joked she ran the “House of Misfits”. Jackie also liked traveling the north country, fishing, watching deer, car races, and demolition derbies, cooking and baking, spending time with her pets and children. She was proud of being a brain cancer survivor and had served the community in the Oxbow and Richville Vol. Fire Departments.

Jackie is survived by her husband Jim, her daughters Jamie, Joy, Jalene, and Jayden, her mother Joyce Gray, and her siblings Rolanda, Annette, Kathy Stonebraker, Virginia Lennox, Christy Storms, David Storms, Melissa Gray, and Jean Gray. She is also survived by her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jackie is predeceased by her father Jack, sister Lisa Gray, her grandparents, two aunts, and two uncles.

