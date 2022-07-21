James Allen Dalton, 86, formerly of Richville

RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - James Allen Dalton, 86, passed away on July 11, 2022 in South Carolina.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 30th at 11 am at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with David Hart officiating.

James was born in Gouverneur on July 29, 1935, the son of Roland B. and Cleo Elizabeth (Cary) Dalton.

He worked many years as a heavy equipment mechanic. Jim was an avid animal lover and he served several years in the Richville Vol. Fire Department.

Jim lived most of his life in Richville and more recently resided in Cottageville, SC.

He is survived by his son James B. Dalton and his wife Janice of Isle of Palms, SC, his 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Jim is also survived by his brothers Robert Dalton of Phoenix, NY, Gary Dalton of DeKalb Jct., and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his daughters Tena Dalton and Nena Dalton, his son Ronald Dalton, sisters Beverly Dalton and Nancy Ellingsworth, brothers Roland Dalton and Norman Dalton.

Memorial donations in honor of Jim are encouraged to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642 or Richville Vol. Fire Department, PO Box 31, Richville, NY 13681.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.