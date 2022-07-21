Advertisement

Man wanted in connection with ATV theft nabbed at fair

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lowville man may be regretting his decision to attend the Lewis County Fair after he was nabbed there for an alleged ATV theft in May.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Kyle Simpson was spotted at the fair and arrested after a short foot chase.

He was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in connection with an ATV theft from the village of Lowville on May 28.

Simpson, whose address is the same as where the ATV was located, was arraigned and jailed on an alleged parole violation.

Deputies were helped by Lewis County Probation, the Lowville Police Department, and state police, who, deputies say, have charges pending against Simpson.

