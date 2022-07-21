Advertisement

Moving back home to Ogdensburg’s Riverview Towers

Riverview Towers
Riverview Towers(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Four months after fire made Ogdensburg’s Riverview Towers unlivable, some residents are now moving back into their apartments.

On March 8, the 11-story high rise was damaged by a sixth-floor fire.

Water damage to floors one through six and smoke damage to floors seven to eleven kept residents from returning.

One of them, Barbara Davenport, says she’s glad to be back home with some new repairs.

“They put new tiles out in the hallways on my floor. I’m on seventh. They painted the walls in there. They tried to fix up the apartment, you know, by washing down stuff. The apartment wasn’t too bad; there were some messes, but not as bad as I thought it was going to be,” she said.

While residents on floors seven through eleven have permission to move back into their old apartments, people who lived on floors one through six still do not have that permission as those floors are still being repaired.

Ogdensburg Housing Authority Executive Director Cheryl Douglass says construction crews are still working on the floors and don’t have a set time for residents for floors two through six to move back in.

“It is all dependent upon the supply chain issues as most things. So we have to...we are moving them in. We will be moving them in as we can and as the construction progresses,” she said.

Many residents had to relocate to communities such as Massena or Canton until repairs were finalized.

Residents on floors two through six will have to wait longer before they can return to their units. Those who have moved back in say it’s good to be home.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Attorney General Letitia James in Watertown on July 20, 2022.
Attorney General: jeweler scammed soldiers, must pay $$$
Two semi-trucks were destroyed by a fire that shut down a portion of Route 11 in the town of...
2 semi-trucks destroyed in fire that temporarily shut down part of Route 11
Matthew Bondellio Sr.
North Country Paving president remembered in wake of fatal accident
File photo of ambulance response.
Pickup crashes into manure truck sending driver to hospital
A one-vehicle crash sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday.
Woman injured after car crashes into pole

Latest News

There are plenty of food options to choose from at the Lewis County Fair.
Lewis County Fair offers all kinds of food favorites
Watertown kicked off its $3.6 million streetscape project with a ground-breaking ceremony...
Watertown breaks ground for $3.6M streetscape project
A partnership between a local farm and Cornell Cooperative Extension is helping people in...
Workshop helps people eat healthily and affordably
Justin Petterson
Twisted Tea robbery suspect arrested again