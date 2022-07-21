Advertisement

Pickup crashes into manure truck sending driver to hospital

File photo of ambulance response.
File photo of ambulance response.(Arizona's Family)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A crash involving a manure truck in Lewis County sent one person to the hospital Wednesday.

Lowville Fire Chief Joe Austin said the incident occurred on East Road near Lowville just after 3 p.m. when a pickup truck hit a manure spreader from behind.

Officials say the driver of the truck had to be freed from the vehicle and flown to a nearby hospital. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

The road was closed for about an hour.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi-trucks were destroyed by a fire that shut down a portion of Route 11 in the town of...
2 semi-trucks destroyed in fire that temporarily shut down part of Route 11
New York Attorney General Letitia James in Watertown on July 20, 2022.
Attorney General: jeweler scammed soldiers, must pay $$$
Matthew Bondellio Sr.
North Country Paving president remembered in wake of fatal accident
Gerald Dissottle Jr.
DA: bail reform kept drug suspect with long criminal history out of jail
Front row, left to right: Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery
Cause of death released for 2 of 3 people killed in weekend crash

Latest News

Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Sheriff: overturned tractor-trailer will cause traffic delays
The grandstands were packed for the truck pull capping off day two of the Lewis County Fair.
Engines rev as truck pull draws crowd
A one-vehicle crash sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday.
Woman injured after car crashes into pole
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Outer Massey Street in Watertown