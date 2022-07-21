Pickup crashes into manure truck sending driver to hospital

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A crash involving a manure truck in Lewis County sent one person to the hospital Wednesday.

Lowville Fire Chief Joe Austin said the incident occurred on East Road near Lowville just after 3 p.m. when a pickup truck hit a manure spreader from behind.

Officials say the driver of the truck had to be freed from the vehicle and flown to a nearby hospital. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

The road was closed for about an hour.

