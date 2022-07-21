Rapids down Albany, players honored

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids defeated Albany 10-9 in collegiate league baseball Wednesday night.

Hunter Ryan drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.

That’s on top of recognition for some Rapids players.

Congratulations go out to Tyree Bradley and Ellis Schwartz. Both players were named to the All-Star team.

Bradley, from Bloomfield College in New Jersey is batting .343 with a league-leading 39 RBIs. He also has eight homers.

Schwartz, from Emory University in Georgia, is batting .333 with 17 stolen bases. He’s been a catalyst for many Rapids rallies this season.

But they were not the only ones being honored. One current player is the league Player of the Week and a player from last year’s team has been drafted by the Phillies.

