Advertisement

Rapids down Albany, players honored

Rapids win, players honored
By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids defeated Albany 10-9 in collegiate league baseball Wednesday night.

Hunter Ryan drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.

That’s on top of recognition for some Rapids players.

Congratulations go out to Tyree Bradley and Ellis Schwartz. Both players were named to the All-Star team.

Bradley, from Bloomfield College in New Jersey is batting .343 with a league-leading 39 RBIs. He also has eight homers.

Schwartz, from Emory University in Georgia, is batting .333 with 17 stolen bases. He’s been a catalyst for many Rapids rallies this season.

But they were not the only ones being honored. One current player is the league Player of the Week and a player from last year’s team has been drafted by the Phillies.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi-trucks were destroyed by a fire that shut down a portion of Route 11 in the town of...
2 semi-trucks destroyed in fire that temporarily shut down part of Route 11
New York Attorney General Letitia James in Watertown on July 20, 2022.
Attorney General: jeweler scammed soldiers, must pay $$$
Matthew Bondellio Sr.
North Country Paving president remembered in wake of fatal accident
Gerald Dissottle Jr.
DA: bail reform kept drug suspect with long criminal history out of jail
Front row, left to right: Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery
Cause of death released for 2 of 3 people killed in weekend crash

Latest News

Rapids win, players honored
Can-Am driver spotlight: Logan Crisafuli
Can-Am driver spotlight: Logan Crisafuli
Can-Am driver spotlight: Logan Crisafuli
Joe Tufo won his second Watertown City Golf Championship this past weekend. His first was in...
Tufo basks in 2nd Watertown golf championship win