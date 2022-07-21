Advertisement

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Summertime fun

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WWNY) - It’s been a beautiful week on the water. Video of sailboat racing in Chaumont wasmsent in by former 7 News anchor Anne Richter.

Next is the 1000 Islands Charity Poker Run as seen from aboard the “Waves of Wishes” Uncle Sam Boat Tour by Josh Jones.

We congratulate 13-year-old Brandi Allen from the Figure Skating Club of Watertown. She traveled to Boston to compete in the USFSA National Festival and placed first in her division.

Vicki Countryman shared some of her fair fun with her grandchildren Jenna and Zachary.

Our Flower Power sharespace is back on Send It To 7. It’s one of our most popular submissions, where viewers show us their beautiful gardens.

So far there are more than 200 pics in the album.

You can check out our Flower Power and Pics of the Week galleries below.

