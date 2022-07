MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A traffic advisory has been issued in Lewis County because of an overturned tractor-trailer.

Sheriff Mike Carpinelli says it’s on State Route 12 at Tiffany Road in the town of Martinsburg.

The advisory was issued around 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

Carpinelli says drivers can expect delays until mid-morning.

