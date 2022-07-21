Advertisement

Summer camp holds art show

Some summer camp students showcased their artwork Thursday for friends and family.
Some summer camp students showcased their artwork Thursday for friends and family.(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some summer camp students showcased their artwork Thursday for friends and family.

Watertown City School District students from kindergarten through sixth grade participated in a two-week camp session.

An art show put on by the young artists highlighted the two weeks.

Along with the fundamentals of art, they got to learn a little bit of some famous artists as well.

“We made Pablo Picaso pictures. He was just a really good artist,” said Clarie Tross, sixth grader.

“I think that the kids have really enjoyed the summer camp. I think two weeks was a good chunk of time for them. This was our first time doing it. I think the art show was good,” said Shalaina Thompson, art teacher.

The district will offer other camps during the rest of the summer. Topics focus on theater, creative writing, ecology, and math.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Attorney General Letitia James in Watertown on July 20, 2022.
Attorney General: jeweler scammed soldiers, must pay $$$
Two semi-trucks were destroyed by a fire that shut down a portion of Route 11 in the town of...
2 semi-trucks destroyed in fire that temporarily shut down part of Route 11
Matthew Bondellio Sr.
North Country Paving president remembered in wake of fatal accident
File photo of ambulance response.
Pickup crashes into manure truck sending driver to hospital
A one-vehicle crash sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday.
Woman injured after car crashes into pole

Latest News

Axon Roadshow
Watertown police catch glimpse of future law enforcement tools
There are plenty of food options to choose from at the Lewis County Fair.
Lewis County Fair offers all kinds of food favorites
Watertown kicked off its $3.6 million streetscape project with a ground-breaking ceremony...
Watertown breaks ground for $3.6M streetscape project
Riverview Towers
Moving back home to Ogdensburg’s Riverview Towers