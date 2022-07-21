Summer camp holds art show

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some summer camp students showcased their artwork Thursday for friends and family.

Watertown City School District students from kindergarten through sixth grade participated in a two-week camp session.

An art show put on by the young artists highlighted the two weeks.

Along with the fundamentals of art, they got to learn a little bit of some famous artists as well.

“We made Pablo Picaso pictures. He was just a really good artist,” said Clarie Tross, sixth grader.

“I think that the kids have really enjoyed the summer camp. I think two weeks was a good chunk of time for them. This was our first time doing it. I think the art show was good,” said Shalaina Thompson, art teacher.

The district will offer other camps during the rest of the summer. Topics focus on theater, creative writing, ecology, and math.

