WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Outer Massey Street at the Watertown city limits will be closed to traffic Thursday as crews install sewer drains.

The street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The work is in preparation for paving the street.

Drivers are encouraged to find a different route to their destinations.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.