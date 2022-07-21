Advertisement

Twisted Tea robbery suspect arrested again

Justin Petterson
Justin Petterson(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the second time in two days, a 21-year-old Watertown man has been arrested for allegedly stealing Twisted Tea from a convenience store.

Justin Petterson is accused of swiping two cans of Twisted Tea from the State Street Fastrac at 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to court documents, Petterson stole the beverages, valued at $6.58, after store employees told him they would not accept payment for alcohol after 2 a.m.

City police arrested him at his apartment at 1708 Ohio Street at 4:30 a.m.

He was charged with a misdemeanor count of petit larceny and ordered to appear in city court next month.

The arrest came about 24 hours after Petterson allegedly threatened a 7-Eleven clerk with a knife over a can of Twisted Tea.

Officials said Petterson went into the store at 430 Factory Street shortly before 3 a.m. and got a can of Twisted Tea worth $3.60.

He left $1.60 on the counter and walked out of the store with the item, they said.

According to police, the clerk went outside to stop Petterson, who displayed a knife and threatened the clerk.

Officials said Petterson fled on foot but was stopped by police officers down the street.

He was charged with robbery, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon and given a pretrial probationary release.

