Vernon G. Planty Jr., 57, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Vernon G. Planty Jr., 57, of County Route 37, unexpectedly passed away at his home on July 19, 2022.

Vernon was born on January 1, 1965 in Massena, NY, the son of Vernon Sr. and Pamela (Jarrell) Planty. He graduated from Massena High School in 1983 and later married Jocelyn Brown on August 22, 2009 at St. Mary’s Church in Massena. Vernon worked for Scott Kimble, Legacy Collision and later owned and operated Fourth Coast Customs. He most recently worked as a welder at Jeffords Steel & Engineering Company in Potsdam.

Vernon enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping and spending time with his family. He was a “jack of all trades” and liked to work on anything mechanical. Vern was a member of the Massena Moose Lodge and former member of the Legacy Vets MC, Fourth Coast Rogues MC and Shamans MC.

Vernon is survived by his wife, Jocelyn Planty of Massena; his mother, Pamela Planty of Louisville; his children, Jobie McCarthy, Vanessa Planty and fiancé Carlito Alvarez of Massena and Austin Planty and fiancé Tiffany Fisher of Louisville; bonus children, Dustin Champion of Lisbon, Haley Champion of Massena, Daniel and Holly Thimons of Potsdam and Breanna Love of Massena; his grandchildren, Adabella Champion and unborn granddaughter, Paisley Planty; a sister, Julie Gabri of Massena; a brother, Todd (Tammy) Planty of Massena; two nieces, Al’lainya Dumas and Alivia Gabri; chosen nieces, Danielle and Haley Adams; father in law, Stafford Brown.

He was predeceased by his father, Vernon Planty Sr. in 2000.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 4:00 until time of service at 7:00 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena. Burial will take place on Saturday at 10:00 am in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Louisville.

Memorial contributions in Vernon’s memory may be made to Toys for Tots.

Arrangements are under the guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.