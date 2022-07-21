Advertisement

William E. Klock, 80, of Alexandria Bay

By Submitted by funeral home
Jul. 21, 2022
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - William E. Klock, 80, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2022 at his home where he was surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on October 2, 1941 in Watertown, NY, son of the late Preston and  Madeline Klock.

Following high school he enlisted in the Navy in 1959 and was honorably discharged in 1962.

William worked 25 years for the former Sicard Industry in Watertown.  He then worked at Empire Boat Line, Bonnie Castle Marina and Admirals Inn in Alex Bay.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by one brother, Clarence Klock.

Surviving besides his wife Corinne, are his two sons and their wives, Darin (Jill) Trickey, Alex Bay, NY, Charles (Lesa) Klock, Theresa, NY; three grandchildren, Brian Trickey, Trevor and Ethan Klock; two great grandchildren; and a sister Alice Dixon, Arthurdale, West Virginia.

There will be no funeral or calling hours.  Private services and arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

The family wish to thank the Veterans Affairs medical staff and volunteer drivers for help with care and needs during a long illness, Alex Bay Ambulance Squad and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Donations in Williams memory may be made to the Alexandria Bay Fire Department 110 Walton St., Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.

Online condolence may be left at www,dexterfuneralhome.com

