Woman injured after car crashes into pole

Car crashes into pole
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - A one-car crash near Philadelphia sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday night.

While traveling eastbound on County Route 20, the driver of a Ford Fusion lost control of the vehicle and struck a pole, causing the pole to snap.

The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown. She was flown to a Syracuse hospital as a precaution.

A little over a dozen customers were without power for a few hours while National Grid crews made repairs.

Power has since been restored.

