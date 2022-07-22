After crazy week, R&B take weekend off from league play

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s been a crazy week for the Watertown Red & Black.

The Red & Black game against Syracuse scheduled for this Saturday night in Syracuse has been cancelled.

The Red & Black have scheduled a non-league game for Saturday at Ithaca. It’s a weekend off from regular season play for the Red & Black to savor their 2-0 start.

The Red & Black had one of those games Saturday night at Auburn. The offense put up 56 points while the defense pitched a shutout.

Quarterback Jason Williams completed 10 of 13 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns.

Williams has settled right in at the quarterback position.

Meanwhile, the defense forced six turnovers. Connor Brown had a couple of interceptions, one for a touchdown, and Dylan Bice returned a fumble recovery for six more.

It’s certainly a cohesive unit and the head coach is pleased with all phases of the game contributing to the win.

With the Syracuse game a no-go this weekend, the Red & Black can take a break from league play before traveling to Binghamton to face Broome County a week from Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.