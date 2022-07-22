WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ann Seeber, 96, formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away June 17, 2022 in St. Petersburg, FL.

She was born on April 4, 1926, in Syracuse, NY, daughter of Peter and Jean Manoll. At an early age her family moved to Brockville, Ontario, Canada where she was raised. She married LeRoy H. Seeber of Watertown in 1949 and the couple resided in Watertown where Martha was a homemaker, member of Trinity Episcopal Church, and an avid golfer.

Among her survivors are a daughter, Susan Dobbs, St. Petersburg, FL and two granddaughters, Jessica Stella, Dade City, FL and Briana Dobbs, Sarasota, FL.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29th at the N. Watertown Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.