Another hot, humid & sunny day

(WWNY) - A few showers could pass through this morning, but skies will mainly be clear and sunny.

And it will be hot and humid again today.

Temperatures didn’t fall much overnight, and it was only a couple degrees cooler than Thursday morning.

Today’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

It stays humid overnight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

It will be hot both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will be sunny and around 85.

There’s a 70% chance of showers off and on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

It becomes less humid and more comfortable next week.

It will be in the upper 70s on Monday. It will be mostly sunny with a 50% chance of rain.

Tuesday will be sunny and 78.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low 80s on Wednesday.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be around 80.

