Canton band excited to open for ZZ Top

By Zach Grady
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Playing in front of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and the north country - a local band gets to check both off their career to-do list Saturday night.

The Waydown Wailers from Canton will open for ZZ Top as part of the DPAO Summer Concert Series.

Members of the band submitted their new music video as part of a contest through a local radio station.

After narrowing down the entries to three finalists, they were selected as Saturday’s opening act.

“It’s exciting because I’m going to see a lot of faces I know from family to friends. I know that quite of few of them will be right in the front row. It’s nice to say that we came from here, the north country, and we’re proud of it,” said Michael “Scruffy” Scriminger, drummer, Waydown Wailers.

Tickets are still available for the ZZ Top concert Saturday at 7 p.m. in Watertown.

Visit dpao.org for ticket information.

