Coyote Moon Car Show benefiting the Peyton Morse Legacy Foundation

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Coyote Moon Vineyards will host its 11th Annual Classic Cars & Classic Wines Car Show this Saturday.

A portion of the proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the Peyton Lane S. Morse Legacy Foundation.

Stacy Snyder-Morse, mother of the late Peyton Morse, and Enid Moore of Coyote Moon Vineyards appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday. Watch their interview above.

The show will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the vineyard at 17371 East Line Road in Clayton.

Admission is free.

In addition to the car show, there will be plenty of live music, food, and vendors.

More information

