Day after attack, Zeldin stops in Watertown, takes aim at bail reform

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A day after he was attacked at an event in Rochester, Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin made a campaign stop in Watertown Friday.

Zeldin says the bigger issue of what happened Thursday is that the man who allegedly attacked him was released within hours of being charged due to bail reform.

He says it’s one of the many issues he wants to tackle if elected governor.

The Long Island congressman was joined by his running mate Alison Esposito and his former Republican opponent for governor Andrew Guiliani during his stop in Watertown.

“It’s important to let all of our supporters know just how unified we are in this common purpose,” said Zeldin.

Fewer than 24 hours ago, while campaigning in Rochester, Zeldin was approached on the stage by 43-year-old David Jakunbonis, caught on video by those in attendance, who seemed to point a sharp object toward Zeldin’s neck before being tackled to the ground and handcuffed by police.

Zeldin was okay but says he knew exactly what would happen after the alleged perpetrator was taken into custody.

“Didn’t know exactly what he was going to get charged with but I thought this guy may be back on the street within hours,” he said.

And he was due to what Zeldin says are unlawful bail reform policies.

Several news outlets have reported that current Governor Kathy Hochul’s campaign sent out an advisory highlighting Zeldin’s “MAGA Republican” bus tour, advising supporters to RSVP to listen to what they call Zeldin’s lies and misinformation.

“I am aware that some kind of email or maybe it was a press release that went out, I’m not sure but during my travels yesterday, I just didn’t have the time to look,” said Zeldin.

We reached out to the governor’s press office for comment but did not hear back

Zeldin is continuing on his campaign trail in the north country Friday evening, making a stop at the Lewis County Fair.

