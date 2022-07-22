Dry on Friday
Jul. 21, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clouds will be clearing out overnight as lows drop to the mid to upper 60s.
Friday will be a nice sunny day with a few clouds here or there. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.
Saturday will also be a dry day with highs in the mid 80s.
Rain will return on Sunday at a 80% chance with highs in the mid 80s.
Monday we will see a 50% chance of rain with highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and less humid with highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
A 30% chance of showers will return on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.
