Edith “Edie” Mae Montroy, 79, of Hammond

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Edith “Edie” Mae Montroy, age 79, of Hammond, NY, will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 1:30PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, with Rev. Walter Smith officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11:30AM until the time of the services on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home. Burial will be in Ingham Cemetery in Brier Hill.

Mrs. Montroy passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

Edie is survived by her husband, Clifford Montroy of Hammond, NY; her children, Lori Young of Hammond, NY, Debbie Crobar and her husband, Steve, of Heuvelton, NY and Larry Montroy of Macomb, NY; a brother, Charles H. “Chuck” Cobb of Brier Hill, NY; sixteen grandchildren, thirty-nine great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is predeceased by a daughter, Cynthia Sue Griffin, brothers, Randy E. Dewey, Roger Dewey, Ronald Cobb, and Pete Cobb and a sister, Sandra LaRose.

Edie was born on June 10, 1943, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Harvey and Vivian Jessmer Cobb. After her father passed away, her mother, Vivian, later remarried to Edward Dewey, who raised Edie. She attended Morristown Central School.

Edie married Clifford Monroy on April 22, 1962, in Brier Hill, NY, with Rev. Nat Taylor officiating. Edie was first employed at Standard Shade Roller and United Helpers, later moving to Summerville, South Carolina, where she worked at Corning Glass in the housekeeping department. Edie and her husband, Clifford, moved back to the North Country in 2018.

Edie enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

