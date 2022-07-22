Jefferson County SPCA: A litter of pups!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Puppies!

Jefferson County SPCA medical director Janea Bartlett says they’re a mix of mastiff, lab, and hound. And they’re the cutest things.

They were surrendered with their mom and are now 8 weeks old and ready for adoption.

They’re likely to end up as big dogs. Their dad was around 130 pounds.

Besides the usual array of dogs and cats, the shelter also has a couple guinea pigs with a rabbit on the way.

Stop by the shelter to see them. You can also check them out at jeffersoncountyspca.org or at the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can learn more by calling 315-782-3260.

