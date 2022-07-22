Advertisement

Jefferson County SPCA: A litter of pups!

Jefferson County SPCA: A litter of pups!
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Puppies!

Jefferson County SPCA medical director Janea Bartlett says they’re a mix of mastiff, lab, and hound. And they’re the cutest things.

They were surrendered with their mom and are now 8 weeks old and ready for adoption.

They’re likely to end up as big dogs. Their dad was around 130 pounds.

Besides the usual array of dogs and cats, the shelter also has a couple guinea pigs with a rabbit on the way.

Stop by the shelter to see them. You can also check them out at jeffersoncountyspca.org or at the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can learn more by calling 315-782-3260.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance response.
Pickup crashes into manure truck sending driver to hospital
New York Attorney General Letitia James in Watertown on July 20, 2022.
Attorney General: jeweler scammed soldiers, must pay $$$
A one-vehicle crash sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday.
Woman injured after car crashes into pole
(MGN graphic)
Man wanted in connection with ATV theft nabbed at fair
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
All lanes back open after Route 12 tractor-trailer crash

Latest News

The Watertown Red & Black were on the road to Auburn this weekend.
After crazy week, R&B take weekend off from league play
Thousand Island dressing
What’s the origin of Thousand Island dressing? Take your pick
Wake Up Weather
Another hot, humid & sunny day
Gavel
Ogdensburg woman sentenced to 7 years in federal prison