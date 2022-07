WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for John C. Webb will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 10:00 AM followed by entombment at Glenwood Mausoleum.

Mr. Webb, 58, passed away at his home in Watertown June 13.

