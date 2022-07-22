Justin R. Runkles, 38, of Rodman

RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Justin R. Runkles, 38, passed away unexpectedly on July 20, 2022.

Justin, son of Francis and Agnes Runkles, Carthage, was born on Nov. 26, 1983, at Carthage Area Hospital. He graduated from Carthage Central High School in 2002. While a student, he was active on the lacrosse team and studied auto body through Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Technical Center, Watertown.

He married Jennifer A. Wilton on June 2, 2007. She passed away on March 18, 2012, following a motor vehicle accident that also left Justin seriously injured. He underwent physical therapy and gradually was able to come back from the physical injuries he sustained.

On Aug. 3, 2019, Justin married Kelly Kinsella, and, on Sept. 11, 2020, they welcomed the birth of their daughter, Kamryn Amelia, who was Justin’s world.

Throughout his life, Justin worked a variety of jobs, being recently employed by C&F Building Solutions, Rodman. He had a strong work ethic and was a dependable person to not only those he worked for but to all his family and friends.

Among the things Justin enjoyed most in life were his wife and daughter, hunting with his father, dancing to good music, making people laugh, caring for others, and, of course, the New York Giants. He was a member of the Rodman Hunting Club.

Surviving are his wife, Kelly, and daughter Kamryn; father and mother Francis and Agnes Runkles, Carthage; brother Joshua Runkles, Salisbury, N.C.; sister Stacy Passage and her husband, George, and their son, Jaxon. Justin is also survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kevin (Linda) Kinsella, a sister-in-law, Stacy, and her husband Chris Chapin, and two nephews Collin & Aaron, and many cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, and extended family.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 2-4 pm & 6-8 pm at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 11:00 am in the Chapel of the Funeral Home with Deacon Richard J. Staab, officiating.

Burial will be held privately by his family. Donations can be sent to the Northern Federal Credit Union, where an account will be established for his daughter Kamryn Runkles. Carthage, NY 13619.

Online condolences in his memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.