Met Opera HD Encore - Madama Butterfly

Anthony Minghella’s beautiful, atmospheric production of Puccini’s tragedy returns to cinemas this summer in a stunning performance recorded live from the Metropolitan Opera in 2009. Soprano Patricia Racette stars as Cio-Cio-San, the trusting and innocent young geisha who disastrously falls in love with American Navy lieutenant B. F. Pinkerton, sung by tenor Marcello Giordani.

Music: Puccini

Language: Italian with English Subtitles

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

