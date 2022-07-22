Advertisement

Met Opera HD Encore - Madama Butterfly

Wednesday, July 27 at 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm
Madama Butterfly Met Opera HD Encore.
Madama Butterfly Met Opera HD Encore.(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Anthony Minghella’s beautiful, atmospheric production of Puccini’s tragedy returns to cinemas this summer in a stunning performance recorded live from the Metropolitan Opera in 2009. Soprano Patricia Racette stars as Cio-Cio-San, the trusting and innocent young geisha who disastrously falls in love with American Navy lieutenant B. F. Pinkerton, sung by tenor Marcello Giordani.

Music: Puccini

Language: Italian with English Subtitles

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

