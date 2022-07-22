Ogdensburg woman sentenced to 7 years in federal prison

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman was sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing and distributing meth.

Thirty-three-year-old Megan Perkins was sentenced Thursday in a U.S. District Court in Plattsburgh.

Perkins had pleaded guilty, admitting to traveling to Akron, Ohio, where she acquired large quantities of methamphetamine. She would then return to St. Lawrence County to distribute the drug to local dealers.

Investigating the case were Homeland Security Investigations, the Massena Police Department, and the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force.

