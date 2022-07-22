Advertisement

Pamela L. Eves, 53, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Pamela L. Eves, 53, of Watertown, NY, passed away suddenly on July 20, 2022 at her home.

She was born on March 22, 1969, daughter of the late Brad Eves and Jan Besaw.  She attended Watertown High School and Jefferson Community College.

Pamela was a DJ and radio personality for multiple radio stations in the local area and she worked various other jobs over the years.

She enjoyed cooking, listening to music, going for walks and spending time with her family.

Among her survivors are her four children, Joshua (Stephanie) Snyder, Travis Snyder, Christian Hamilton and his companion Kendra Kinne, all of Watertown, NY and Caden Hamilton, FL; a grandson, Gage Snyder; and a brother, Mark Eves, VA.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.  A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Glenwood Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

